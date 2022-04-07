Millennials Are Buying Homes Without Ever Seeing Them — And It’s Going to Change the Housing Market Forever

More and more homebuyers are sinking huge sums of money into homes they’ve never actually set foot in.

For Business Insider, industry expert Phillip King explains why this trend of sight-unseen homebuying may continue for years to come.

While the sharp increase in sight-unseen buying in 2020 was certainly driven by pandemic restrictions, the phenomenon appears to be here to stay.

But why?

For starters: the generational characteristics of the people entering their prime homebuying years.

Millennials are flooding the real-estate market — at 37%, they make up the largest share of homebuyers. These millennials are the first generation of homeowners to grow up in the internet age, so they're comfortable buying just about anything online — even when the price tag has three (or more!) zeros at the end.

