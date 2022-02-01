Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

UH OH

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Meta Warns It Could Pull Instagram And Facebook In Europe If It Loses A Data-Sharing Ruling
"Meta cannot just blackmail the EU into giving up its data protection standards," a European lawmaker said Tuesday.

Key Details

  • Ireland's data watchdog warned in 2020 that Meta's data-sharing practices may be illegal.
  • Meta warned Thursday it could pull Instagram and Facebook in Europe if it loses a ruling on the matter.
  • The ruling is expected in the first half of 2022, Meta said.

Additional submission from Hannah Williams: