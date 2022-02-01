UH OH
Meta Warns It Could Pull Instagram And Facebook In Europe If It Loses A Data-Sharing Ruling
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Ireland's data watchdog warned in 2020 that Meta's data-sharing practices may be illegal.
- Meta warned Thursday it could pull Instagram and Facebook in Europe if it loses a ruling on the matter.
- The ruling is expected in the first half of 2022, Meta said.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
The New York Times Hasn't Guaranteed People Can Keep Playing Wordle For Free
The New York Times announced its purchase of the hit online word game for "an undisclosed price in the low seven figures."