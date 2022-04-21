DODGY
Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg Reportedly Urged A British Newspaper To Kill Reporting About Her Ex, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick
Key Details
- Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg pressured the Daily Mail to drop reporting about her ex.
- Sandberg and Activision CEO Bobby Kotick dated from 2016 to 2019.
- They didn't want news of a restraining order against Kotick to surface, per the Wall Street Journal.
