DODGY

604 reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg Reportedly Urged A British Newspaper To Kill Reporting About Her Ex, Activision CEO Bobby Kotick
Sandberg and Activision's Bobby Kotick pressured the Daily Mail to drop reporting of a restraining order against Kotick, per The Wall Street Journal.

Key Details

  • Meta COO Sheryl Sandberg pressured the Daily Mail to drop reporting about her ex.
  • Sandberg and Activision CEO Bobby Kotick dated from 2016 to 2019.
  • They didn't want news of a restraining order against Kotick to surface, per the Wall Street Journal.

