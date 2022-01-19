costco queen
Meet The Typical Costco Shopper, A 39-year-old Asian American Woman Earning More Than $125,000 A Year
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Costco has more than 813 warehouses around the world and makes more than $163 billion in sales.
- The wholesale club has similar customer loyalty as other big box stores, and it adds more new customers than it loses.
- The average Costco customer is a 39-year-old Asian American woman who's married and earns $125,000, Numerator found.
