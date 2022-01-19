Trending
Meet The Typical Costco Shopper, A 39-year-old Asian American Woman Earning More Than $125,000 A Year
The typical Costco shopper visits roughly every other week — about 23 trips a year — and buys nine products for a total cost of about $114 per trip.

Key Details

  • Costco has more than 813 warehouses around the world and makes more than $163 billion in sales.
  • The wholesale club has similar customer loyalty as other big box stores, and it adds more new customers than it loses.
  • The average Costco customer is a 39-year-old Asian American woman who's married and earns $125,000, Numerator found.

