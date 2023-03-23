Meet The People Riding High And Building Businesses On The Legalization Of Marijuana In Thailand

In June, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to decriminalize the use of marijuana. It comes after decades of being classified as a Category 5 drug.

[The famed Cannabis Cafe in Chiang Mai. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

Cannabis, also known as marijuana, has had a long history in Thailand. Traditionally, the plant was used by locals in their food and medicine.

But in 1935, using marijuana — whether as a drug or otherwise — was criminalized. And until last year, anyone using or possessing marijuana could face five years in prison, and a fine of up to 100,000 Thai baht, or $2,900.

In June, to rile up interest in marijuana, the Thai government gave away a million cannabis plants to locals. Businesses, too, began riding on this newfound opportunity — and that included the famed five-star luxury hotel chain Anantara in Chiang Mai, which then built a clientele with the country's first-ever marijuana-infused spa packages.

Just a few weeks after its legalization, Insider traveled to the city and spoke to three owners of dispensaries and restaurants to see what it's like to be on the forefront of marijuana tourism in Thailand.

Shawn Healy and Amanda Gedney are Americans who run Green Dog, a marijuana dispensary, in Chiang Mai.

[The owners and staff of Green Dog in Chiang Mai. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

In 2021, Healy, 29, and Gedney, 28, launched Green Dog with several Thai partners. The dispensary, which is located in an art space in Chiang Mai, is housed in a bright green hut.

The shop sells weed, bongs, and, at one point in time, food made with hemp leaves.

When Insider visited Green Dog in July, several foreigners, mostly from countries where marijuana is criminalized, spent time curiously taking photos and perusing the paraphernalia on display. A few regulars, mostly expats, also dropped by to order their weekly dose of weed.

Green Dog was one of the first shops in Chiang Mai to introduce a menu with marijuana, which, at the time, was still loosely regulated in Thailand. Today, restaurants need to be licensed to serve marijuana infused into food.

[Cannabis and accessories like bongs at Green Dog. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

Some of the notable dishes the shop once sold include fried marijuana leaves, gelato with cannabis seeds, and rice bowls with fan leaves.

"A few things have changed and we are no longer allowed to sell prepared food and cannabis in the same building," Healy told Insider via text message in March, adding that his shop doesn't sell marijuana-based food anymore.

Tao is the owner and head chef of Cannabis Cafe, a dispensary and restaurant that serves a menu made with marijuana.

[Chef Tao of Cannabis Cafe Chiang Mai. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

Tao, a Thai chef, opened Cannabis Cafe in 2021. At that time, before marijuana was decriminalized for recreational use, there were many rules. He has a fine dining background: previously, he worked as an executive chef at the Four Seasons in Chiang Mai and competed in Thailand's version of "Iron Chef."

"Before this, we could only use the leaves, stem, and the root. Everyone said it's bullshit," he said, adding that before marijuana was legalized, restaurants only used the leaves as a garnish or decoration.

Tao, who specializes in northern Thai cuisine, started selling weed and infusing marijuana into his food to ride on the growing wave of marijuana tourism in Chiang Mai. When Tao first cooked with THC, he was surprised at how much it enhanced the food.

Despite running one of Chiang Mai's most popular marijuana-inspired restaurants, Tao said that he doesn't smoke weed.

[Cannabis Cafe is popular among expats in the city. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

Tao said there remains a stigma about marijuana among Thais, and, like him, most refrain from using or ingesting it. Most of his clientele are expats and tourists from the West, Tao said, as local attitudes aren't as progressive.

"The Western people, they love cannabis. They know it's not a drug. But Thai people don't understand what cannabis is — they still think it's a drug," he said, adding that "some people feel paranoid about it."

To read more conversations with people on the forefront of marijuana tourism in northern Thailand, head to Insider.