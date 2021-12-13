moneyyyyy
Meet the 25 wealthiest members of Congress
Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Insider estimated the net worth of members of Congress by analyzing financial-disclosure reports.
- The reports cover 2020 and provide the most up-to-date estimate of members' net worth.
- The wealthiest 15 members were worth at least $1.3 billion, half of Congress' wealth.
