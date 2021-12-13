Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

moneyyyyy

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

Meet the 25 wealthiest members of Congress
Insider calculated the wealth of each member of Congress based on their most recent personal financial filings.

Key Details

  • Insider estimated the net worth of members of Congress by analyzing financial-disclosure reports.
  • The reports cover 2020 and provide the most up-to-date estimate of members' net worth.
  • The wealthiest 15 members were worth at least $1.3 billion, half of Congress' wealth.

Additional submission from Hannah Williams: