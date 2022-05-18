Popular
NATO GROWS

Map Shows How Russia's Border With NATO Would More Than Double With Finland And Sweden As Members
Sweden and Finland have officially applied to join NATO after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is against NATO expanding towards it.

Key Details

  • Sweden and Finland have applied to join NATO.
  • Finland has an 830-mile border with Russia, so Russia's border with NATO would more than double.
  • Russia has made repeated threats and said it would have to retaliate if they join.

