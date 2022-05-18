NATO GROWS
Map Shows How Russia's Border With NATO Would More Than Double With Finland And Sweden As Members
1.1k reads | submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Sweden and Finland have applied to join NATO.
- Finland has an 830-mile border with Russia, so Russia's border with NATO would more than double.
- Russia has made repeated threats and said it would have to retaliate if they join.
