long live hawaii
Map Reveals Your Life Expectancy Depending On The State You Live In
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- Life expectancy data from 2019 showed a national average of 78.8 years.
- Hawaii had the highest life expectancy, at 80.9, and Mississippi had the lowest at 74.4.
- Most of the states with lower life expectancies were located in the South and had higher poverty rates.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
Elon Musk Says He's 'Highly Confident' That SpaceX's Starship Rocket Launches Will Cost Less Than $10 Million Within 2-3 Years
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk predicted that one Starship rocket flight could cost a few million dollars in the future.