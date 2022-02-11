Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

long live hawaii

Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com

Map Reveals Your Life Expectancy Depending On The State You Live In
Mississippi had the lowest life expectancy in the US and Hawaii had the highest in a 2019 report from the CDC's National Center for Health Statistics.

Key Details

  • Life expectancy data from 2019 showed a national average of 78.8 years.
  • Hawaii had the highest life expectancy, at 80.9, and Mississippi had the lowest at 74.4.
  • Most of the states with lower life expectancies were located in the South and had higher poverty rates.

Additional submission from Hannah Williams: