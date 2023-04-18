Popular
'Love Is Blind' Is Hell On Earth: Contestants Say Producers Deprived Them Of Food And Sleep, Preyed On Their Anxieties, And Refused To Let Them Quit
"Love Is Blind" was supposed to be a different kind of dating show. But contestants say being on the series was traumatic: "It literally ruins lives."
The Lede

Between the Netflix fiasco and the recent conclusion of season four, "Love is Blind" has been on the minds of viewers. However, there is a dark side to the show viewers don’t see, according to a recent lawsuit filed by a contestant from season two and several former cast members who spoke to Insider.

Key Details

  • Briana Holmes quit "Love Is Blind." The 20 hour filming days and the pressure to get married in mere weeks was too much and she wasn't alone in that.
  • Former "Love is Blind" contestants spoke to Insider about how they were sleep-deprived, were "denied food," and driven to their emotional brink.
  • Even if filming was too much for a contestant, there was the potential $50,000 fine to think about if they left without producer approval.
