'I started to crumble mentally'
'Love Is Blind' Is Hell On Earth: Contestants Say Producers Deprived Them Of Food And Sleep, Preyed On Their Anxieties, And Refused To Let Them Quit
The Lede
Between the Netflix fiasco and the recent conclusion of season four, "Love is Blind" has been on the minds of viewers. However, there is a dark side to the show viewers don’t see, according to a recent lawsuit filed by a contestant from season two and several former cast members who spoke to Insider.
Key Details
- Briana Holmes quit "Love Is Blind." The 20 hour filming days and the pressure to get married in mere weeks was too much and she wasn't alone in that.
- Former "Love is Blind" contestants spoke to Insider about how they were sleep-deprived, were "denied food," and driven to their emotional brink.
- Even if filming was too much for a contestant, there was the potential $50,000 fine to think about if they left without producer approval.