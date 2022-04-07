Trending
Leaked Documents Show Amazon Aims To Deliver 1 Million Packages By Drone In 2025 — At A Whopping Cost Of $63 Per Package
The hefty price tag of each drone shipment illustrates the costly nature of Prime Air.

Key Details

  • Amazon's internal projections show each drone delivery to cost $63 per package in 2025.
  • Amazon's current on-the-ground per package delivery cost is estimated to be less than $5.50.
  • Amazon plans to roll out Prime Air drone deliveries to 1,300 trial shoppers this year.

