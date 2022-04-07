struggling to get it off the ground
Leaked Documents Show Amazon Aims To Deliver 1 Million Packages By Drone In 2025 — At A Whopping Cost Of $63 Per Package
426 reads | submitted by Rosalind Thacker via businessinsider.com
Key Details
- Amazon's internal projections show each drone delivery to cost $63 per package in 2025.
- Amazon's current on-the-ground per package delivery cost is estimated to be less than $5.50.
- Amazon plans to roll out Prime Air drone deliveries to 1,300 trial shoppers this year.
