Avocado toast homebuyers
Millennials Are Desperate To Buy A Home — But Cash-Flush Boomers Are Standing In Their Way
The Lede
If the "avocado toast" generation thought they could breathe about the housing market for a second, they have another thing coming: boomers.
Key Details
- Between July 2021 and June 2022, boomers were the number one homebuyers for the first time since 2012 and they have cash on their side.
- When it comes to a bidding war, buying in all cash will win out and boomers who are further along in their careers, are flush with dollars and cents.
- Millenials are buying homes to move up the homeowner-wealth ladder whereas boomers are buying homes to finally settle down.