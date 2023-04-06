Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

Avocado toast homebuyers

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
Millennials Are Desperate To Buy A Home — But Cash-Flush Boomers Are Standing In Their Way
Sorry, millennials: For the first time in a decade, baby boomers represent the largest share of homebuyers as they search for their retirement pad.
·
·
·

The Lede

If the "avocado toast" generation thought they could breathe about the housing market for a second, they have another thing coming: boomers.

Key Details

  • Between July 2021 and June 2022, boomers were the number one homebuyers for the first time since 2012 and they have cash on their side.
  • When it comes to a bidding war, buying in all cash will win out and boomers who are further along in their careers, are flush with dollars and cents.
  • Millenials are buying homes to move up the homeowner-wealth ladder whereas boomers are buying homes to finally settle down.
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories