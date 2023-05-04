King Charles Inherited An Estimated $9.5 Billion In Real Estate. Take A Look Inside His Most Expensive Palaces and Homes.

When King Charles III ascended the throne in September, he inherited more than just his title.

The monarch also gained control of the Crown's estimated $42 billion, or £33.7 billion, in royal assets — $9.5 billion, or £7.6 billion, of which is in real estate — according to a 2022 Forbes report. And thanks to a rule the UK government introduced in 1993, he didn't have to pay an inheritance tax on any of his personal real estate.

(Credit: REUTERS; Getty Images; Alyssa Powell/Insider)

The properties range from quaint countryside estates such as Kew Palace to the gargantuan Buckingham Palace with its 775 rooms and priceless collections of furniture, artwork, and other artifacts.

Take a look inside Charles' most expensive royal palaces, estates, and historic homes.

Kew Palace in Richmond is worth an estimated $70 million, or about £56.6 million, according to Forbes.

(Credit: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Built in 1631 and owned by the Crown, Kew Palace is located on the River Thames in the Royal Botanic Gardens in Richmond. Georgian kings and queens in the 18th century used the palace as a weekend getaway.

It features three restored bedrooms that once belonged to King George III and Queen Charlotte's daughters, a dining room, a breakfast room, a drawing room, a library, and Charlotte's private drawing room, known as the Queen's Boudoir.

The palace closes in winter, but it is open to the public this year from April 3 to September 24. Admission costs £7, or about $8.67, per person.

Clarence House in London is valued at an estimated $72 million, or £57.7 million.

(Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Clarence House, which the Crown owns, was built between 1825 and 1827 for Prince William Henry, the Duke of Clarence, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Charles and Camilla have lived at the residence since 2003. As king and queen consort, they'll remain there until renovations on Buckingham Palace are complete.

Clarence House has five bedrooms and a vegetable garden on the grounds.

Public tours of the property take visitors through five of the ground-floor rooms: the Lancaster Room, which serves as a waiting room; the Morning Room; the Library; the Dining Room, and the Garden Room, where staff members receive official visitors.

Sandringham House, worth an estimated $73 million, or about £58.5 million, is in Norfolk, England. King Charles III privately owns it.

(Credit: Indigo/Getty Images)

Sandringham House has been in the royal family since 1862, according to its official website. It has been the private home of five monarchs: King Charles III, Queen Elizabeth II, King George VI, King George V, and King Edward VII.

Unlike other royal palaces, Charles — not the Crown — privately owns Sandringham House and its 20,000-acre estate.

The royal family spends Christmas at Sandringham House every year.

Eight of the mansion's rooms are open to the public from April through October, while the Sandringham Royal Park, which is on the grounds, is open every day.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh, Scotland, is worth an estimated $83 million, or about £66.6 million.

(Credit: PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Palace of Holyroodhouse, also known as Holyrood Palace, began as a monastery in 1128, according to the royal family's official website. King James IV built the first palace in the estate in 1503. It is perhaps best known as the home of Mary, Queen of Scots. The Crown owns it.

The 87,120-square-foot palace has a total of 289 rooms.

Tours bring visitors through the largest room in the palace: the 150-foot-long Great Gallery featuring 95 portraits of Stuart monarchs. The palace tour also features Mary, Queen of Scots' bedchamber and Supper Room, where her husband stabbed her private secretary, David Rizzio, 56 times and killed him in 1566.

The Palace of Holyroodhouse is open to visitors year-round.

To see all of the properties within the Crown Estate and read more of our royals coverage ahead of the coronation, head to Insider.