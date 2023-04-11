Junk-Filled Garages Are Transformed Into Luxe Apartments For $150,000 In Just A Few Weeks — Take A Look Inside

After learning that people in Europe convert garages into living spaces, commercial-real-estate veteran Rebecca Möller set off to start a company that helps Americans do the same.

[Möller inside a garage she turned into a one-bedroom ADU in Burlingame, California. Suszi Lurie McFadden]

Möller uses proprietary wall panels and parts prefabricated in a factory that allow transformations from garages to apartments to take about four weeks after proper permits are secured.

[The exterior of a 325-square-foot garage in San Jose that Möller's firm Symbihom turned into a studio apartment. Courtesy of Rebecca Möller]

Möller is able to build studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom units in garages, depending on their size. They cost homeowners between $150,000 and $250,000 to build.

[Before any transformation starts, the garages look like this one — unfinished — with roll-up doors. Rebecca Möller]

Möller turned this San Jose garage — previously used for storage — into a studio apartment. Aging parents who live in the main house built it for their child, who is also their caregiver.

[This garage is about 325 square feet. Courtesy of Rebecca Möller]

Just inside the front door of the ADU is a seating area. The wall with molding on the left hides a Murphy bed.

[The floors are a mix of bamboo and cork. Courtesy of Rebecca Möller]

A bookshelf separates the front door and adjacent shelving from the bedroom and seating areas.

[What looks like a mirror in the corner of the studio is actually a doorway to the laundry room, which is shared with the main house. Courtesy of Rebecca Möller]

Owners have the option of buying furniture off of Möller's recommendations or to furnish it on their own.

The kitchen countertops are quartz and the appliances are stainless steel.

[To the left of the appliances for cooking — an electric stovetop and a stainless steel convection oven — is a 24-inch refrigerator. Rebecca Möller]

