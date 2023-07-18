'a new breed of predator'
It’s Official: Silicon Valley’s Entire Business Model Is A Scam
The Lede
Offer stuff cheaper than anyone else, even though you lose money for years, until you scale to unimaginable proportions. Then, once you've crushed the competition and become the only game in town, you can raise prices and make your money back. It's called predatory pricing, and it's supposed to be illegal.
Key Details
- Progressive economists had long understood that tech companies, backed by gobs of venture capital, were effectively subsidizing the price of their products until users couldn't live without them.
- The problem is, conservative economists at the University of Chicago have spent the past 50 years insisting that under capitalism, predatory pricing is not a thing.
- Now, a new breed of predator is emerging: the mechanism those predators are using to illegally dominate the market is venture capital itself.