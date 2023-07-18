Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'a new breed of predator'

Julianne Han
Julianne Han via businessinsider.com
It’s Official: Silicon Valley’s Entire Business Model Is A Scam
New research reveals that the tech industry uses predatory pricing to crush competitors and bilk investors
·
·
·

The Lede

Offer stuff cheaper than anyone else, even though you lose money for years, until you scale to unimaginable proportions. Then, once you've crushed the competition and become the only game in town, you can raise prices and make your money back. It's called predatory pricing, and it's supposed to be illegal.

Key Details

  • Progressive economists had long understood that tech companies, backed by gobs of venture capital, were effectively subsidizing the price of their products until users couldn't live without them.
  • The problem is, conservative economists at the University of Chicago have spent the past 50 years insisting that under capitalism, predatory pricing is not a thing.
  • Now, a new breed of predator is emerging: the mechanism those predators are using to illegally dominate the market is venture capital itself.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories