It's Official: Gen Z Is The Hustle Generation
Key Details
- Gen Z doesn’t believe in the promise of the 9-5 corporate job — so they are creating new side hustles and forging their own career paths.
- While young people often work multiple jobs through college and early in their career, Gen Zers are extending the work hustle into their formal careers.
- With the pandemic and its economic fallout only further eroding the belief that full-time employment is the best path to success and financial stability, Gen Z is not trusting anybody else to take care of their future.