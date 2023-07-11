the fight to find work
The Reality Of Big Tech's 'Fake Work' Problem
The Lede
The debate over "fake work" in the tech industry misses the real culprit: lazy managers.
Key Details
- As tech companies have laid off tens of thousands of employees this year, venture capitalists and executives have leaned on the term "fake work" to describe the output of employees
- Employees are getting plenty of work done; it's just that the projects are of little to no importance to the company's bottom line.
- Many of these issues come down to one fundamental problem: managers trying to get ahead.