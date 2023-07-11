Popular
Julianne Han
Julianne Han
The Reality Of Big Tech's 'Fake Work' Problem
Tech executives and investors have claimed that loafing employees are dragging down companies. But experts say the real problem is "lazy management."
The Lede

The debate over "fake work" in the tech industry misses the real culprit: lazy managers.

Key Details

  • As tech companies have laid off tens of thousands of employees this year, venture capitalists and executives have leaned on the term "fake work" to describe the output of employees
  • Employees are getting plenty of work done; it's just that the projects are of little to no importance to the company's bottom line.
  • Many of these issues come down to one fundamental problem: managers trying to get ahead.

