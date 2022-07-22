Inside The Lord Of The Skies' Single Brush With The Feds — And How It Failed To Stop The Ascent Of Mexico's Most Powerful Drug Lord

In the mid-80s, Amado Carrillo Fuentes was well on his way to becoming Mexico's top drug trafficker. His knack for using airplanes to smuggle huge quantities of drugs would earn him the nickname, the "Lord of the Skies."

One night, in May 1985, Amado's rise to power was very nearly stopped.

In a rare interview with journalist Noah Horowitz, US border agent David Ramirez shares the story of how he apprehended Amado — only to have Amado slip through his fingers.

In May of 1985, Amado's photo wasn't yet on any police bulletin boards, nor in any newspapers. So when Ramirez spotted strange activity on Highway 67, near Texas' extreme southwest border, he didn't know how big of a deal it was.

That night, after Amado led Ramirez on a chase toward the border and Ramirez found a loaded AR-15 in Amado's trunk, Amado was taken into custody.

But if he wanted to hold Amado, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms — 200 miles away in El Paso — would have to get involved. It was the middle of the night, and Ramirez got word that he should let Amado go. Ramirez held on to the box of ammo, but Amado drove back into Mexico a free man with the illegal AR-15 in his trunk.

Over the years, Ramirez would see Amado from time to time on the other side of the border.

He saw him at the border crossing too, and from the way Amado carried himself there, Ramirez said he could tell Amado had pull among Mexican officials.

Even if Ramirez's actions back in 1985 did nothing to stop Amado's rise to power, it wasn't all for nothing. When Amado died on a plastic surgeon's table in Mexico City on July 4, 1997, rumors swirled that his death had been staged.

As Mexican authorities scrambled to put the conspiracy theory to rest, the fingerprint sample that Ramirez had taken 12 years earlier offered the key.

In reporting this story, Horowitz obtained a photograph of Amado and the fingerprint evidence taken in 1985, which you can view on insider.com.

You can also read Horowitz's story via his Twitter: