Inside London's 'Red Square,' The Elite Address Where Some Of Russia's Most Powerful Oligarchs Have Bought Multimillion-Dollar Homes

Eaton Square, an exclusive garden estate in London, is nicknamed "Red Square" because many of its residents are Russian billionaires.

Chelsea FC owner Roman Abramovich and Gazprom chief Andrey Goncharenko are among the oligarchs with properties in the square.

Have a look at some of the properties in the elite neighborhood:

This is Belgravia, one of the wealthiest districts in London.

Within the neighborhood of Belgravia is Eaton Square. The exclusive garden estate is nicknamed the "Red Square" because many of its residents are Russian billionaires.

Eaton Square is located in the middle of London.

Wealthy Russians began moving into the estate after the "golden visa" scheme was introduced in the 2000s, per The Guardian.

While Abramovich's most notable UK home is his Kensington Palace mansion (pictured below), he dropped £28 million on a classical home in Eaton Square almost 20 years ago.

Oleg Deripaska, the founder of one of Russia's largest industrial groups, also reportedly owns property in Eaton Square.

Insider's Sinéad Baker was at the scene when protesters briefly occupied Deripaska's home in neighboring Belgrave Square on March 14.