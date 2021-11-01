Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

"we are understaffed and overworked"

I work in set props and am the daughter of Martin Scorsese. The way movies are made now is broken.
"I lost a friend ... the father of two small children, who fell asleep behind the wheel after pulling too many hours on set," Cathy Scorsese says.

  • Cathy Scorsese has worked in props for "The Departed," "The Sopranos," and other films and TV shows.
  • The daughter of Martin Scorsese is well versed in on-set firearm safety.
  • She talks about the "Rust" incident and what needs to change, as told to the freelancer Jenny Powers.

