"we are understaffed and overworked"
I work in set props and am the daughter of Martin Scorsese. The way movies are made now is broken.
Key Details
- Cathy Scorsese has worked in props for "The Departed," "The Sopranos," and other films and TV shows.
- The daughter of Martin Scorsese is well versed in on-set firearm safety.
- She talks about the "Rust" incident and what needs to change, as told to the freelancer Jenny Powers.
