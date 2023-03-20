'I Went To The World's Oldest Restaurant, First Documented In 803. I Had One Of The Best Meals Of My Life'

(Credit: Alexandra Lacouture)

I ate at the world's oldest restaurant, St. Peter Stiftskulinarium, in Salzburg, Austria.

First documented in 803, past diners include Christopher Columbus and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart.

I like it so much I've been twice, and think it's an unforgettable experience with incredible food.

St. Peter Stiftskulinarium is famous for being the oldest restaurant in the world. While visiting Salzburg, locals persuaded me to try it, and it's become one of my favorite restaurants.

I didn't know St. Peter Stiftskulinarium existed before my first trip to Salzburg, and only learned about it from locals I asked for food recommendations. They raved about it and shared its fascinating history. I knew I had to experience it for myself.

Today, St. Peter Stiftskulinarium is a hip, upscale restaurant that serves both traditional Austrian dishes and modern cuisine.

Today, St. Peter Stiftskulinarium is known for its significant history and past clientele, as well as traditional, yet modern Austrian cuisine.

The regular menu includes a variety of dishes like steak, pasta, venison, beef, chicken, duck, and seafood, as well as vegetarian and vegan options.

Dinner prices are between €22 and €49. There is a second menu for multi-course meals. These luxury dining experiences range from €62 to €153.

From dining here I've learned that their most popular traditional dish is Tafelspitz, beef boiled in a broth that's served with creamed spinach, minced apples, and horseradish. Other popular Austrian dishes include wiener schnitzel, Marillenknoedel (apricot dumplings), and Salzburger Nockerln, which is a meringue-like dessert made with eggs and sugar.

The restaurant has 11 uniquely furnished and distinct dining rooms.

I find that each of them has its own personality and fascinating story to tell.

The two oldest dining rooms are carved into the stone cliffs under the Hohensalzburg Fortress. The most recently-built dining room was added in the 1600s.

While I waited for my meal, I ate homemade bread.

This homemade bread starter came with an extra charge, but I think it's worth it. I thought the bread was warm and delicious with the perfect crunch, and it came with olive, butter, and a second butter made with beets.

I did a quick Google search at the restaurant and was surprised to learn that Austria is known for baking the world's greatest bread beginning hundreds of years ago. Austrian artisan bread later arrived in France and Italy courtesy of the Austrian-Hungarian empire.

For dinner, I ordered the national dish of Austria called Tafelspitz, a beef dish that was plated in front of me.

Tafelspitz is beef that is cut from the rump and has a characteristic layer of fat on one side. I ordered this dish because it's one of the most popular dishes in Austria that has been creatively plated in front of customers for hundreds of years.

According to the Austrian government, Tafelspitz may have first appeared in Hotel Sacher in Vienna, sometime around the middle to end of the 19th century.

