I Was Born And Raised In Hawaii. Here Are The 6 Best And 6 Worst Things About Living Here.

I was born and raised in Hawaii. Living here year-round is incredible, but it does have some drawbacks, Ashley Probst writes for Insider.

[I grew up in Hawaii and currently live on Maui. Ashley Probst]

After growing up in Hawaii and moving to the contiguous US for college, the first thing most people asked me was: "Why would you ever leave Maui?"

My honest answer is that it was always my goal to get off "the rock," the nickname that my friends and I used to call the island.

Now that I've returned as an adult, I have a new perspective. I feel blessed to call Hawaii home, but I also have a better understanding of why it's not always the picturesque paradise that people imagine.

Here are the six best and six worst things about living in Hawaii.

The islands' natural beauty is unlike anything I've seen anywhere else.

[My hometown, Lahaina, is filled with natural wonders. Ashley Probst]

Whether you're looking to lounge on the beach, hike a breathtaking trail, swim at the base of a waterfall, watch the sunset, or smell the tropical flowers — plumerias are my favorite — Hawaii offers endless opportunities to connect with Mother Earth.

Having easy access to all of these natural attractions is a dream for outdoor enthusiasts.

With an abundance of tropical fruits and fresh fish, Hawaii is a paradise for foodies.

[Poke bowls are a delicious Hawaiian dish made with fresh fish. Ashley Probst]

Grocery stores and farmers markets in Hawaii are usually [stocked with fresh tropical fruit, and restaurants here showcase some of the world's best Asian and Pacific Islander cuisine] that features line-caught fish and other seafood.

With local comfort foods like Spam musubis, poke bowls, loco mocos, and chicken-katsu plates, there's no shortage of delicious dishes here.

The islands have adventurous activities that appeal to all types of people.

[The view from my hike on the Waihee Ridge Trail. Ashley Probst]

Hawaii has a variety of beaches and hiking trails for people of all skill levels, which makes it easy to curate an experience that matches your desired pace.

Residents also enjoy some tourist attractions like whale-watching excursions, parasailing experiences, and zip-line tours.

On the other hand, the cost of living is incredibly high here because many of the goods are imported.

[These individual cartons of milk cost more than $8 each. Ashley Probst]

Prices tend to be higher in popular tourist destinations, and that is certainly true in Hawaii, where so many things are imported from the contiguous US.

As a resident, I'm used to paying significantly more for everyday things like milk, gas, and housing than a lot of visitors, who are accustomed to paying less at home.

Overtourism has ruined places and experiences for everyone.

[A crowded black sand beach at Waiʻānapanapa State Park on Maui. Ashley Probst]

Beaches that used to be secrets are now overrun with tourists, and many restaurants have unbearably long lines, making it difficult for locals to visit some of their favorite spots.

On top of that, disrespectful visitors make residents even more disdainful. Though not all tourists misbehave, the ones who do can have a detrimental domino effect on the local community.

The islands can feel small, which can make dating a challenge.

[It's not uncommon to run into your exes on the islands. Ashley Probst]

Dating is difficult anywhere, but especially on an island where you consistently see the same people. It doesn't help that most of the additions to the dating pool are transients who are only looking for a casual fling.

Even when you're lucky enough to find a potential match, it comes with risk. If your relationship doesn't work out, it's almost inevitable that you'll eventually run into them. You may even be connected to the next person they date, too.