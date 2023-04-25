I Visited One Of The Most Instagrammable Museums In Tokyo For $24, And I Get Why Celebrities Love It So Much

While in Tokyo, Rachel Dube visited the teamLabs Planets exhibit after seeing stars like Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian post about it on Instagram.

[The entrance to the exhibit. Rachel Dube]

The exhibition is popular, so I prepurchased my ticket online for 3,200 Japanese yen (about $24) and booked the 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. time slot.

Before entering the first installation, I was given slippers to wear. We also had to roll up our pants (or change into the free shorts available).

The first room, the moss garden, featured giant silver structures on mossy hills.

[The moss garden looked super futuristic. Rachel Dube]

Next, I headed down a hallway to the Floating Flower Garden. The room had mirrors on all sides and hundreds of flowers hanging from the ceiling. Serene music played and the flowers moved up and down.

[The floating flower garden has hundreds of flowers. Rachel Dube]

The exhibit was crowded so I had a limited amount of time in the room. I wish I could've stayed longer — it was one of the most beautiful experiences I've ever had.

After, I walked down a long, blue-lit hallway.

[A blue light illuminated the hallway. Rachel Dube]

Then, I headed through a hill of shallow water. I now understood why I had to roll up my pants or put shorts on.

[The next exhibit required me to walk up a slight hill of shallow water. Rachel Dube]

I soon arrived in a room of squishy cushions. I and everyone around me kept falling as we walked through to get to the next part of the exhibit.

[It was quite a challenge to navigate this room. Rachel Dube]

The space I'd just made it through was called Soft Black Hole and was an interactive part of the exhibit.

To see more photos inside Tokyo's teamLabs Planets exhibit, head to Insider.