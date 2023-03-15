I've Eaten At Three Of The Cheapest Michelin-Starred Restaurants In The World. Here's How They Rank, From Best To Worst Value For Money.

Insider reporter Marielle Descalsota has eaten at several Michelin-starred restaurants — including three of the cheapest in the world.

The Michelin Guide, a restaurant-rating system which was founded in France, originally specialized in haute cuisine and fine dining across Europe — but in recent years, the Guide has also become influential in street food and Asian cuisine.

These eateries, unlike the majority of Michelin-starred restaurants, sell dishes that are around $12 or less.

Here's my ranking of three of the cheapest Michelin-starred eateries in the world, from worst to best value for money.

[Chef Jay Fai. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

Awarded in: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023

Known for: Thai street food

Ambience: Roadside restaurant

Jay Fai was founded in the 1980s by Supinya Junsuta, a 76-year-old enigmatic chef who's known for appearing in the 2019 Netflix show "Street Food." The restaurant has many celebrity fans, including Russell Crowe, John Legend, and Martha Stewart.

I visited Jay Fai during a reporting trip to Bangkok last July. It's one of the most popular eateries in the city, so dozens of people were lining up for a table at the restaurant — the majority of whom were tourists.

I spent five hours waiting for a table, despite the locals advising me that the food is average at best.

Jay Fai is worth a visit, but with over 320,000 restaurants in Bangkok, there are other eateries that serve better — and cheaper — food.

[The restaurant and the inside of the crab. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

Jay Fai is expensive, at least, when it comes to street food in Bangkok. Couple that with the long wait and Jay Fai's reputation, I had huge expectations coming in.

What I ordered: crab omelet (1,200 baht, or $33), and drunken noodles (500 baht, or $13.80)

Overall rating: 3.5/5

[Chef Cheng. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

Awarded in: 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2021, 2022

Known for: Bak chor mee

Ambience: Kopitiam, or open-air coffee shop

I grew up eating at hawker centers and kopitiams in Singapore, and even spent an entire day at one stall to see how the food is prepared. These open-air eateries — which, despite Singapore's hot weather, aren't air conditioned — are known for their relaxed, casual atmosphere, and for serving inexpensive, delicious food. Some dishes can as cheap as a dollar.

Chua Hock Cheng, who's worked at the stall for over 40 years, is the head chef and prepares noodles for dozens of loyal diners everyday. It took only 15 minutes for me to receive my food despite a line of around 10 people ahead of me.

[The kopitiam and the bak chor mee. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

What I ordered: rice noodle soup and gan mian, 6 Singapore dollars or $4.50 each

Overall rating: 4/5

[Auntie Lean Gaik is an eclectic character who's fiery and full of personality. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

