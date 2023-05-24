I've Been Writing About New York City's Food Scene For 14 Years. Here Are The 13 Restaurants I Recommend To First-Time Visitors.

Ted Berg has lived in New York City for 18 years and has been writing about its food scene for 14 of them. So when friends visit from out of town, he's their go-to source for restaurant recommendations.

Trendy restaurants come and go, especially in popular areas with sky-high rents, so I tend to steer people toward neighborhood mainstays and staples that have been around for decades.

First, some general rules: Stay out of Times Square, don't waste meals by eating based on convenience, and know that a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich from a credible deli or breakfast cart is the greatest cheap breakfast in the world.

Though my list is nowhere near comprehensive (thousands of restaurants open each year across the five boroughs), these are the spots I always recommend to first-time visitors.

Visit the Little Italy of the Bronx and grab Sorrento-style pizza at Zero Otto Nove.

[Chef Roberto Paciullo created the Italian-American restaurant on Arthur Avenue over 20 years ago. Ted Berg]

Many tourists flock to Lower Manhattan's Little Italy neighborhood in search of a classic Italian-American dining experience, but you can find better food at more reasonable prices on Arthur Avenue, the Little Italy of the Bronx.

When it comes to choosing where to eat, the brick-oven pizzeria Zero Otto Nove stands out for its Sorrento-style pies. The crispy, puffy, chewy crusts can barely withstand all the fresh mozzarella on top of them. If you can't make it to the Bronx, Zero Otto Nove has another location in the Flatiron District as well.

Order hand-pulled noodles from Xi'an Famous Foods, a budding empire with locations around the city.

[Xi'an Famous Foods started in a Flushing shopping mall before expanding to three boroughs. Ted Berg]

Xi'an Famous Foods is my go-to suggestion whenever I'm meeting someone for lunch, especially if they're coming from out of town.

David Shi started Xi'an Famous Foods in a tiny shopping-mall stall in Flushing, Queens. Now it's hard to miss, with 12 locations across Queens, Manhattan, and Brooklyn. His son, Jason Wang, is the company's CEO and owner.

Sample Serbian delights in a festive atmosphere at Kafana on Avenue C.

[My go-to order at Kafana is the pljeskavica. Ted Berg]

If you're studying a subway map, Manhattan's Alphabet City, a neighborhood that extends south of 14th Street and east of 1st Avenue, may seem a bit out of the way.

But it's not a far walk from Lower East Side sights like the New Museum and Tenement Museum, and it offers one of the city's richest food scenes.

Katz's monstrous sandwiches are world-famous for good reason.

[Katz's has appeared in movies including "Donnie Brasco" (1997) and "When Harry Met Sally" (1989). Ted Berg]

Katz's isn't an insider's spot. In fact, it's probably one of New York's most touristed restaurants. But I give all first-timers my blessing to enjoy the city's oldest deli (it dates back to 1888).

Try a pastrami sandwich while you're there and know that it comes with enough meat to feed a whole family — if not an orchestra. Share one and pair it with other dishes like cheesecake, knishes, and matzo-ball soup.

Absolute Bagels on the Upper West Side sells the best bagels in the city.

[Sam Thongkrieng founded Absolute Bagels after working at Ess-a-Bagel for years. Ted Berg]

New Yorkers who are loyal to their local bagel shop might think it's crazy to trek across the city solely for some bagels and schmear.

But shopping for bagels can be a bit of a minefield, and if you want to make sure you get it right during your visit, you need one that's boiled and baked in-house. Absolute Bagels on 107th Street and Broadway offers just that.

Absolute seems perpetually busy, so be prepared to wait a bit to order and make sure you have cash (the store doesn't accept cards).

