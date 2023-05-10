I've Been A Restaurant Critic For 15 Years. Here Are 12 Things I Love To Buy At Costco.

Alice Levitt has worked as a food writer, editor, and critic since 2008. When she's not busy dining out, her husband and her buy many of their alimentary staples at Costco.

Here are some of their favorite things to buy.

The secret to the best bread pudding is Kirkland Signature croissants.

[I love buying croissants in bulk. Alice Levitt]

I use half of this dozen for one batch of bread pudding, then freeze the other half for next time.

I've tried everything from chocolate babka to Krispy Kreme doughnuts in my bread puddings, and the crisp exterior and buttery, finely creviced center of Costco's croissants make them my favorite medium for soaking up a cinnamon-inflected custard.

At $6 for 12, the value is miles away from what I'd find at a fancy bakery.

Bibigo's bowls of cooked sticky white rice make at-home Korean barbecue easy.

[Bibigo's cooked sticky white rice is a staple in my home. Alice Levitt]

To give you an idea of my ardor for grilling my own marinated meats, I used to drive around with the license plate "BULGOGI."

A few years ago, my husband bought me a Korean barbecue grill for my birthday. When we cook our own Korean barbecue, we focus our energies on the meats and banchan and typically use these microwaveable bowls for our rice. It's not as good as homemade, but it makes life a whole lot easier.

A package with a dozen of these bowls retails for $13.50.

[Japanese barbecue sauce adds to a meaty meal. Alice Levitt]

My husband used to be on teriyaki-style dipping-sauce detail on our Korean barbecue nights.

But when we tried Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce on a lark, we realized that the recipe was closer to what they serve at our favorite Korean barbecue restaurant than ours was. This lightly sweet dip has become one of our staples.

A 34-ounce bottle of Bachan's has thus far lasted us more than a year. Not a bad deal for $10.

Speaking of sauces, Rao's Homemade is one of the best.

[Rao's sauce is one of my favorites. Alice Levitt]

For most of my adult life, I've been religious about making my own pasta sauce. It's vastly better than most commercial options and not much harder than opening a can. But then I discovered Rao's Homemade marinara sauce.

Its preternatural balance is simply beyond my abilities. I doctor it up with a few extra cloves of garlic and some homegrown fresh basil.

Two 28-ounce glass bottles cost $12.

Avocado-oil spray helps lighten the load.

[Avocado-oil spray is great for cooking eggs. Alice Levitt]

Since my job means eating lots of heavy meals at restaurants, when I'm home, I try to cut out fat and calories any way I can.

Chosen Foods avocado-oil spray coats my pans in a fine mist and withstands even high heat. I especially love it for eggs that fill my staple breakfast tacos.

Two 13 1/2-ounce bottles are $13 and last me many months.

