I Tried Jeff Bezos' Morning Routine Of Puttering Around. It Helped Me Be More Organized, Relaxed, And Enjoy My Work More.
Key Details
- Jeff Bezos wakes up early and spends his mornings "puttering." His first meeting is at 10 a.m.
- He previously said that routine and eight hours' sleep a night gives him energy to think better.
- I tried it for a few mornings. I felt more relaxed and organized, which made me better at my job.
