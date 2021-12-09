Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Submitted by Hannah Williams via businessinsider.com

I Tried Jeff Bezos' Morning Routine Of Puttering Around. It Helped Me Be More Organized, Relaxed, And Enjoy My Work More.
Having a slower-paced morning set me up better for the entire day, giving me time to think and properly plan things out.

Key Details

  • Jeff Bezos wakes up early and spends his mornings "puttering." His first meeting is at 10 a.m.
  • He previously said that routine and eight hours' sleep a night gives him energy to think better.
  • I tried it for a few mornings. I felt more relaxed and organized, which made me better at my job.

Additional submission from Hannah Williams: