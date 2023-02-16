Popular
I Tried Cardi B And Offset's McDonald's Date-Night Meal And Think The Chain Should Break Up With Celebrity Collaborations

Rachel Bernstein
Insider reporter Erin McDowell tried McDonald's latest celebrity collaboration with Cardi B and Offset.
McDonald's just released its newest in a string of celebrity meal collaborations: Cardi B and Offset's date-night meal in time for Valentine's Day. The Cardi B & Offset Meal costs $20.39 and includes both celebrities' favorite McDonald's menu items, Insider reporter Erin McDowell writes.


Offset's entree of choice is a McDonald's Quarter Pounder with cheese.

A McDonald's Quarter Pounder with cheese. [A McDonald's Quarter Pounder with cheese. Erin McDowell/Insider]

The burger itself was good, but standard. The meat was juicy, the sesame-seed bun added the right amount of texture, and the toppings brought a lot of flavor. However, while it was tasty, I was begging for something new and exciting, and this menu item simply didn't deliver that.


Cardi B's choice of burger is a simple cheeseburger.

A McDonald's cheeseburger. [A McDonald's cheeseburger. Erin McDowell/Insider]

The burger was flavorful thanks to the addition of the barbecue sauce, and the pickles were crunchy. However, if I was actually ordering this meal to split with a friend or date, I know both of us would be fighting over who gets the Quarter Pounder with cheese — by all accounts, it's the better burger of the two.

While the cheeseburger might work as a quick bite, I'm not sure it impresses as a date-night entrée.


The meal also comes with large fries.

McDonald's fries. [McDonald's fries. Erin McDowell/Insider]


For dessert, the meal comes with a McDonald's apple pie.

A McDonald's apple pie. [McDonald's apple pie. Erin McDowell/Insider]

I thought it tasted just like "real" apple pie. The apple slices were flavorful and crisp, and the crust was flaky. However, it again felt very basic to me. Perhaps a small vanilla ice cream or a McFlurry would have made this choice of dessert feel more intentional and creative.


Overall, I thought the meal was tasty but lacked a little creativity.

Cardi B and Offset McDonald's meal. [Cardi B and Offset McDonald's meal. Erin McDowell/Insider]

Compared to past McDonald's celebrity meal collaborations, this one landed somewhere in the middle. While I liked the size of the meal, and the idea that it's meant to be shared with someone else, some of the choices felt a little underwhelming.

To read more of McDowell's review, head on over to Insider.

