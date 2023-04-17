I Trained At A Luxury, Application-Only Gym Where Memberships Cost Up To $300. Here's What It's Like To Work Out At Ghost In New York City.

When I arrived at Ghost earlier this month, I was sweating before I began my workout.

[Me outside of Ghost, a wellness space in Brooklyn, New York. Jordan Parker Erb/Insider]

Even though I exercise almost daily, I'm also a deeply anxious person, and Ghost, a luxury gym in Brooklyn, New York, has a reputation that made me nervous about stepping foot inside.

It's one of several exclusive wellness spaces that's cropped up in recent years. Members are admitted based on an application, an internal review, and an in-person interview. Once accepted, memberships can cost up to $300 a month.

Founder and CEO Aqib Mamoon told Insider that while the space is particularly well suited for thought leaders, creatives, founders, and execs, Ghost accepts applicants across professions; You can think of it like the Raya — or Harvard — of gyms.

Despite being highly selective, Mamoon told Insider he wants Ghost to be focused on inclusivity.

[Aqib Mamoon, Ghost's founder and CEO. Pranto Podder]

"I don't love the thought of people thinking that, 'Oh, we're looking for a certain type of cool person,' per se," Mamoon told Insider. "But certainly, we're looking for people that are kind and respectful and that are going to be treating this as if it was their own and interacting with their peers accordingly."

As a self-described cool person who is kind and respectful, I decided to try it out for myself.

Ghost is easily the swankiest place I've ever worked out in.

[Even the bathroom area (right) is vibey. Jordan Parker Erb/Insider]

Walking into Ghost feels like walking into a nightclub. Except it's a gym, and it's filled with gorgeous, well-toned people who probably make more money than I do — so almost exactly like a nightclub, I guess.

Its black and gray interior makes the vibe dark, moody, and, dare I say, sexy. There's a lounge area at the forefront — a nod to the fact that Mamoon sees it more as a wellness space than a gym.

My training session began with a full-body scan that told me, among other things, my biological age.

[After the full-body scan, stats can be found on the Evolt Active app. Jordan Parker Erb/Insider]

To get things started, I kicked off my shoes and stepped onto a machine from Evolt Active, which analyzes your body composition and tells you things like your muscle mass and body fat percentage.

It can also tell you your biological age, a measurement that's meant to gauge how healthy your cells and organs are. The Evolt scan told me that my biological age is a year younger than my actual age (yes, that is a brag, and yes, I will be taking that to my grave).

I'd never worked out with a personal trainer and was more self-conscious than I thought.

[The space where my personal training session happened. Jordan Parker Erb/Insider]

Although I exercise frequently, I rarely have someone watching my every move and offering feedback, so the personal training session was an unfamiliar feeling.

After assessing how I do a few fundamental movements, like a squat and a deadlift, we began some mobility and strength training. Mamoon had me work through several exercises, like split squats, overhead carries, and a sled push.

I was sweating and out of breath through much of the workout, but Mamoon was kind and patient, and by the end, I felt less self-conscious than when we started. It also helped that the gym floor was relatively quiet.

None