ALEXA, PLAY 'GLAMOROUS' BY FERGIE
'I Toured Emirates' Luxurious Airbus A380 First Class Suite And Was Thoroughly Impressed With The Unique Perks'
I toured Emirates' luxurious Airbus A380 first class suite and was thoroughly impressed with the unique perks, including a bar and shower.
(Credit: Taylor Rains/Insider)
Emirates is the largest operator of the world's biggest commercial airliner — the Airbus A380 – and the company is investing billions into a refurbishment program to upgrade 67 of its 119 superjumbos currently flying.
This includes fitting the cabin with the airline's first-ever premium economy class, as well as adding "fully refreshed" features, like a wood-like finishing along the fuselage wall and a lighter color scheme in first and business class.
Insider recently toured Emirates A380 at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to see its new cabin and was particularly impressed with first class.
Take a look at the luxurious cabin.
Configured in a 1x2x1 layout on the second level of the A380, customers will find myriad amenities at each seat — the most impressive being the full privacy door.
(Credit: Taylor Rains/Insider)
On the tour, I noticed the doors sit pretty high above the seat, making it hard for crew members or other passengers to peer in.
Travelers can cocoon themselves inside the suite using buttons on the seat, creating somewhat of a small hotel room.
In addition to privacy, Emirates' first-class suite is also an entertainment haven.
(Credit: Taylor Rains/Insider)
Inside, passengers will find a large flat-screen TV which can be controlled via a convenient handheld tablet stored next to the seat.
The suite also features a large dining table; a fully stocked mini-bar, which can be opened or closed using a button; and a plush lounger complete with an adjustable headrest, surround-sound audio, and a reading light.
While the suite itself is beyond comfortable, flyers can also access a few other perks around the jet, including a bar and lounge in the aft section.
(Credit: REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer)
There is also a shower spa at the front of the plane.
(Credit: Taylor Rains/Insider)
First-class has access to two large bathrooms, both of which have a shower, toilet, and small vanity.