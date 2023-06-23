I Stayed In A 140-Square-Foot Hotel Room Inside An Airport During A 15-Hour Layover — I Didn't Love It, But It Was Totally Worth The $230

Insider's Brittany Chang paid over $200 for a 140-square-foot hotel room with no windows. And to her surprise, it was worth every dollar despite being a mediocre room.

In mid-May, I found myself stuck on a 15-hour overnight layover in Istanbul. And because of the timing, I couldn't leave. This would have been a personal disaster in any other airport. But lucky for me, the Istanbul Airport is home to one of five Yotelair locations.

Before this, I had never stayed at a Yotel property, although I was familiar with its signature purple lights and iconic retro logo. But I quickly realized this airside Yotelair was unlike any traditional Yotel property.

[Noam Galai/Getty Images]

If you've flown into Amsterdam, Istanbul, London, Paris, or Singapore, you might've seen one of these Yotelairs.

[Brittany Chang/Insider]

Prior to this trip, I had never stepped foot inside a Yotelair or transit hotel.

So when I got off my flight from New York and spotted the entrance nestled among Istanbul Airport's shopping center, I waltzed in expecting a typical hotel.

If there was one word to describe my time at the airside Yotelair, it wouldn't be "typical" — it would be "efficiency."

[Brittany Chang/Insider]

When I walked in, I was met with a small lobby helmed by a handful of check-in counters, benches, and vending machines.

[Brittany Chang/Insider]

There was notably a flight information display system, a first for any hotel I've been in.

The dingy 140-square-foot windowless hotel room was laughable for the steep $230 I paid for my room.

[Brittany Chang/Insider]

I'll give Yotel credit for designing one of the most efficiently laid-out hotel rooms I've ever been in.

[Brittany Chang/Insider]

There was no desk, bathtub, or window. So for the next hour, I sat on the small side table and kicked my feet onto the bed, creating a makeshift desk as I tried to catch up on work and emails.

[Brittany Chang/Insider]

Complaints aside, the best feature in my room was the Sleep Number-like adjustable bed. After dinner in the airport terminal, I fell asleep instantly.

[Brittany Chang/Insider]