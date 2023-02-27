I Stayed At Disney World's Most Expensive Hotel That Costs $900 A Night. Here's What It Was Like And Why It Was Worth Every Penny.

Though Jenna Clark lives close by to the Disney World resort, she still won't say no to a staycation. She decided to stay at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa where a room for one night at $900.

She noticed that the hotel had Disney flair with characters decorating the floor.

She was also surprised by the size of the room.

The patio in Jenna's room also had a beautiful view of the rest of the resort and its pools.

The hotel also has the "Enchanted Rose" lounge which is done after Jenna's favorite Disney movie: Beauty and the Beast. She appreciated it for its nonalcoholic drinks and three small plates which included her favorite, the seasonal flatbread.

Since the Grand Floridian is a deluxe resort, residents get two extra magic hours at the Magic Kingdom. The options of transport to the park are boat, monorail, or walkway with the monorail getting park-goers to the Magic Kingdom in about three minutes.

Overall, Jenna would stay at the Grand Floridian again and says it is one of her favorite stays on the property to date.

It was expensive, but the beautiful rooms and amenities along with the high-quality guest service made it worth it. She definitely want to come back.

