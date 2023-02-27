Popular
I Stayed At Disney World's Most Expensive Hotel That Costs $900 A Night. Here's What It Was Like And Why It Was Worth Every Penny.

Rachel Bernstein
Jenna Clark stayed at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa at Disney World. She says that the extended magic hours and the pool were only some of the highlights.
Though Jenna Clark lives close by to the Disney World resort, she still won't say no to a staycation. She decided to stay at the Grand Floridian Resort and Spa where a room for one night at $900.

The author in front of the Grand Floridian.

She noticed that the hotel had Disney flair with characters decorating the floor. Cinderella and Prince Charming

She was also surprised by the size of the room.

Two queen beds in the Boca Chica building.

The patio in Jenna's room also had a beautiful view of the rest of the resort and its pools.

The view from the patio.

The hotel also has the "Enchanted Rose" lounge which is done after Jenna's favorite Disney movie: Beauty and the Beast. She appreciated it for its nonalcoholic drinks and three small plates which included her favorite, the seasonal flatbread.

Jenna Clark in the Enchanted Rose with her rosemary cooler drink.

Since the Grand Floridian is a deluxe resort, residents get two extra magic hours at the Magic Kingdom. The options of transport to the park are boat, monorail, or walkway with the monorail getting park-goers to the Magic Kingdom in about three minutes.

The Grand Floridian way to the monorail.

Overall, Jenna would stay at the Grand Floridian again and says it is one of her favorite stays on the property to date.

Jenna Clark at the Grand Floridian.

It was expensive, but the beautiful rooms and amenities along with the high-quality guest service made it worth it. She definitely want to come back.

Read on more for Jenna's experience at the Grand Floridian at Insider.

