I Stayed At A Resort In The California Desert And Paid $1300 A Night For A Room With Its Own Private Hot Tub. Take A Look Inside.

Insider's reporters stayed at the La Quinta Resort & Club before heading to Coachella in Indio, California in April.

The luxury resort is a favorite for influencers attending the festival — and it was easy to see why.

Take a look inside the hotel, including our casita with a private whirlpool, which cost $1,302 for one night.

Upon arrival, we were stunned by the beauty of the property.

Last year, Insider's music team attended Coachella for the first time and stayed at an Airbnb in Palm Springs. For our second time around — largely thanks to traffic and parking pains — we were hoping for a smoother experience.

Staying at one of the nearby hotels associated with the festival seemed like the best way to achieve that goal.

We decided to book just one night at La Quinta Resort & Club on the Wednesday before weekend one, to get a taste of the popular option.

The hotel is billed as "a desert oasis near Coachella festival."

La Quinta is a Hilton property. The luxury resort is located just five miles from Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, where Coachella takes place.

Many influencers, models, and travel bloggers shared photos at the resort in April — including Claudia Sulewski, who attended the famous music festival with her boyfriend, superproducer Finneas O'Connell. (His sister, Billie Eilish, headlined last year and made a surprise cameo during Labrinth's set this year.)

There's a mind-boggling number of pools on the property — 41, to be exact.

When we checked in at the front desk, we were told the resort spans 45 acres. The property also features 21 tennis courts, eight pickleball courts, and a spa.

After checking in, we were escorted to our room on a golf cart.

Right away, we were made to feel like valued guests.

We stayed in the "whirlpool casita," a private cottage with a king bed. The room included a private hot tub and breathtaking views.

The room itself cost $1,105 a night, plus $162 in taxes and a $35 resort charge — more than half what we paid for five nights in our Airbnb last year.

Booking the same experience through Coachella's website (a king bed with two GA passes) would set you back $4,319 for three nights, plus unspecified fees.

As one would expect from a luxury resort, the room was immaculate when we arrived.

The king-size bed offered plenty of space for two people.

