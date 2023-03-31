I Spent The Day Working In A 2-Star Michelin Restaurant Where Dinner Costs $300. I Sliced Sashimi, Made Dessert, And Was Shocked By The Kitchen's Calm Vibe.

As someone who grew up loving food and cooking shows, I always wondered what it'd be like to work in a kitchen. And, lucky for me, the two-star Michelin restaurant Providence opened its doors.

[Me before my shift began at Providence. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider]

The restaurant business — and the people who work in it — has long been a fruitful pop culture subject, especially in recent years. "The Menu" satirized the world of fine dining, "The Bear" peeled back the brutal pressures of culinary perfection, and Gordon Ramsay launched a successful reality TV career by portraying an intense, foul-mouthed chef on "Hell's Kitchen."

It's a world that's always captivated me, especially as someone who barely knew how to cook just a few years ago. As my skills slowly began to improve during the pandemic, I found myself wondering what it'd be like to spend a day among some of the world's most talented chefs.

And I got to do just that with chef Michael Cimarusti and his incredible team at Providence in Los Angeles, California.

There are only four restaurants in California with two Michelin stars. Providence is one of them.

[Providence is a two-star Michelin restaurant in Los Angeles. Noe Montes]

Providence — which is owned by Cimarusti, his wife (and Providence pastry chef) Crisi Echiverri, and Donato Poto, the restaurant's general manager — has held onto its two Michelin stars for over a decade.

The Hollywood spot has won much praise, and plenty of fans, for its commitment to sustainable seafood in the world of fine dining.

After putting on my chef whites, I was ready to start my shift at Providence.

[The Providence kitchen at noon. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider]

I walked in around noon and was surprised to find that the kitchen was still peaceful. But I quickly learned that many people had already been working for hours.

Providence is only open for dinner and features a set eight-course menu (a vegetarian option is also offered) that starts at $295 per person. The restaurant is sold out every night, with reservations being booked up weeks or months in advance.

Cimarusti explained that shifts at Providence are broken into a.m. and p.m. The prep cooks and fishmongers come in at 7:30 a.m. and leave around 4:30 to 5 p.m. The rest of the staff — including the line cooks and sous-chefs — come in at 2 p.m. and leave around midnight or sooner, depending on the night.

While the kitchen slowly comes to life, Cimarusti and Aitchison sit down to discuss any changes to the menu and what they can improve from the night before.

[The Providence tasting menu on the day I was shadowing. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider]

The dishes at Providence change frequently, and Cimarusti told me the kitchen practices each dish "hundreds of times over the course of several weeks" before it ends up on the menu.

As I walked around the kitchen, I spotted a handwritten list with the names of guests coming that night. It detailed tables with larger parties, as well as any notable restrictions ("allergic to eggplant," "no coriander") so the cooks could prepare well in advance.

The list also noted returning guests and the date they were last at Providence. Cimarusti told me Providence has one guest who comes every week (and once requested an eight-course dinner he could take on his private plane).

I first worked with Mac Daniel Dimla, a 27-year-old pastry prodigy who leads Providence's zero-waste chocolate program.

[Providence makes all of its chocolate in-house. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider]

Dimla led me to a temperature-controlled room upstairs, where I was immediately greeted with the delicious scent of chocolate.

Every month, Providence receives 100 pounds of raw cacao beans that have been sourced from Hawaii, Dimla told me. Each and every bean is inspected, processed, and roasted by the four-person pastry team.

All the restaurant's chocolate is made in-house and nothing goes to waste. Dimla turns the leftover cacao husks into chocolate tea.

Then I returned to the kitchen to watch the prep cooks.

[A cook preps the dough for the following night's dinner service. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider]

I gazed in wonder as one of the cooks kneaded balls of dough, skillfully folding, tucking, and rolling each one along the flour-covered stainless steel tabletop.

Cimarusti explained that she was prepping the dough for the following night's dinner service. Each ball sits overnight and slowly proofs under refrigeration.

As I visited various cooks at their stations, I was surprised to learn that cooking was a second career for a number of them. One started culinary school after years in fashion, while another had switched from being a pharmacist.

Meanwhile, on Providence's rooftop garden, the bees were also working hard.

[I spent some time with Providence's very own beehives. Anneta Konstantinides/Insider]

Providence has an on-site rooftop garden, where the staff grows everything from wasabi arugula and strawberry spinach to Japanese mustard greens and Greek basil. The garden uses recycled water, including melted ice from the kitchen, and provides many of the fresh ingredients seen in the restaurant's famous cocktails and dishes.

After putting on a protective hat and veil, I got to check out Providence's two beehives, which spin fresh honey for the restaurant on-site.

