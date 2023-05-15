'I Spent A Night In Singapore's Worst-Rated Hotel For $96 To See If It's Really As Bad As The Reviews Say. I Was In For A Night Of Surprises'

Hotel Calmo Chinatown is the worst-rated hotel in Singapore.

[Hotel Calmo Chinatown. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

The hotel is in Chinatown, one of the top backpacking locations in Singapore. The city-state is one of most expensive cities in the world, so many tourists try to save money by staying in cheaper accommodations.

Hotel Calmo Chinatown has an average rating of 2.4 stars on Google Reviews, the lowest rating I saw for hotels with at least 120 reviews.

One guest, who stayed at the hotel in October, said it was "disgusting" and "super dusty and smelly." Another guest, who stayed at the hotel in July, complained about poor security, writing in a review that another guest had entered their room by accident.

While the hotel only has six reviews on TripAdvisor, it has an average score of one star. Guests on the site said their experience at the hotel was a "nightmare."

When I looked up the hotel online, the photos looked great, so I was intrigued to find out what it's really like, and booked a one-night stay.

[Lobby at Hotel Calmo Chinatown. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

I paid around 135 Singapore dollars, or about $96, for a superior double room.

The hotel is priced like most hotels that belong to the three-star category in the city-state, where nightly rates are typically over SG$100.

Notably, the hotel is more expensive than Hotel 81, a budget chain where I paid $55 for a night's stay.

On first impression, the hotel looked like most other mid-range boutique hotels. It's housed in a former 19th century Cantonese opera house, and the hotel's entrance was discreet and classy.

[Front desk at Hotel Calmo Chinatown. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

I was initially puzzled by the bad reviews — the exterior looked like it belonged to a more expensive hotel chain.

The front desk was small and basic but efficient.

The hotel is available for day use, which means guests can use it as a love hotel, but most of the guests there seemed to be tourists from abroad.

As I made my way deeper into the hotel, its poor condition became more apparent.

[Escalators at Hotel Calmo Chinatown. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

There were no elevators in the hotel, and the escalators weren't working, so I saw tourists hauling their luggage up the steps.

The escalators were dirty, it was dimly lit, and its run-down design didn't really reflect the SG$135 price tag.

The room was a mere 150 square feet, but I barely had time to register my surprise over the tight quarters, because the bed was the real shocker. It was just a mattress on the floor, no bed frame included.

[Superior double room in Hotel Calmo Chinatown. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

The room was in rough shape. The ceiling was damaged, there were marks and holes in the walls, and the creases in between the doors were blackened with dust.

The bathroom was clean but the design was strange: The shower was directly next to the toilet bowl, with no divider between the two.

[En-suite bathroom at Hotel Calmo Chinatown. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

The hotel provided basic dental kits and soaps. The towels were clean but had a slightly sour smell to them.

I settled into bed for the night, and that's when I found the one thing that truly bothered me: Sheets that were stained with either red wine or blood.

[Bloodstain on the sheets. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

Earlier this year, I found bloodstains on my sheets at Malaysia's famous "haunted" hotel, where the discovery was unpleasant but at least still somewhat on brand.

This time around, I couldn't call the front desk and was already in my pajamas, so I decided to just sleep it off. I could hear noises — from the bustling street down below and from other rooms in the hotel — well into the night.

