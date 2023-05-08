I Spent A Night In One Of The Most Wish-Listed Airbnbs In The World. Take A Look Inside The Great Smoky Mountains Cabin.

Insider's lifestyle reporter Joey Hadden recently spent five nights in the Great Smoky Mountains.

I kicked off the trip with a one-night stay in a cozy cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The cabin was located just seven miles outside of the national park. I thought this Airbnb stood out in my search because of its classic log-cabin look and stellar view of the mountains behind it. Then I found out that it's one of the most wish-listed new Airbnbs in 2023 and felt compelled to book it at $400 for one night.

The one-bedroom, two-bathroom home opened up to a spacious room that included the kitchen and living and dining areas. The floors and walls matched the exterior wooden paneling on the outside, which I thought made it look cohesive.

This balcony had my favorite view of all my accommodations on this trip because it was high enough to see a wide portion of the mountain range and close enough to see the hazy "smoky" effect that the park is known for.

Then I took a look at the room. It was at least twice the size of my bedroom at home with a queen-sized bed that I found comfortable and a pool table that made me wish I'd brought a buddy.

The bottom floor had another covered patio with a different view. Although I couldn't see the mountains as well from below, I had a more intimate look at the trees.

As I checked out of the Airbnb less than 24 hours after I arrived, I couldn't help but think that I would have needed more time as well as a travel buddy to truly experience all the aspects of the cabin, like the grill, the hot tub, and the pool table. But I could certainly see why this cabin is wish-listed by many, so I'm grateful I had the chance to sleep in it. And I did get to experience what I thought was the best part — that Smoky Mountains view.

