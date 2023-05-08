Popular
I Spent A Night In One Of The Most Wish-Listed Airbnbs In The World. Take A Look Inside The Great Smoky Mountains Cabin.

Insider's reporter spent one night in a cozy, wooden cabin in the Great Smoky Mountains that's among the most wish-listed stays on Airbnb in 2023.
Insider's lifestyle reporter Joey Hadden recently spent five nights in the Great Smoky Mountains.

The outside of the cabin. Joey Hadden/Insider

I kicked off the trip with a one-night stay in a cozy cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The cabin was located just seven miles outside of the national park. I thought this Airbnb stood out in my search because of its classic log-cabin look and stellar view of the mountains behind it. Then I found out that it's one of the most wish-listed new Airbnbs in 2023 and felt compelled to book it at $400 for one night.

The author relaxes in the living room. Joey Hadden/Insider

The one-bedroom, two-bathroom home opened up to a spacious room that included the kitchen and living and dining areas. The floors and walls matched the exterior wooden paneling on the outside, which I thought made it look cohesive.

This balcony had my favorite view of all my accommodations on this trip because it was high enough to see a wide portion of the mountain range and close enough to see the hazy "smoky" effect that the park is known for.

This balcony had my favorite view of all my accommodations on this trip because it was high enough to see a wide portion of the mountain range and close enough to see the hazy "smoky" effect that the park is known for.

Then I took a look at the room. It was at least twice the size of my bedroom at home with a queen-sized bed that I found comfortable and a pool table that made me wish I'd brought a buddy.

The pool table was across from the bed. Joey Hadden/Insider

The bottom floor had another covered patio with a different view. Although I couldn't see the mountains as well from below, I had a more intimate look at the trees.

The author relaxes on the porch. Joey Hadden/Insider

As I checked out of the Airbnb less than 24 hours after I arrived, I couldn't help but think that I would have needed more time as well as a travel buddy to truly experience all the aspects of the cabin, like the grill, the hot tub, and the pool table. But I could certainly see why this cabin is wish-listed by many, so I'm grateful I had the chance to sleep in it. And I did get to experience what I thought was the best part — that Smoky Mountains view.

To see more of Hadden's scenic visit to the Smoky Mountains, visit Insider.

