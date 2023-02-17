I Spent A Night In New York's Worst-Rated Hotel And 12 Things Shocked Me, From My Tiny Windowless Room To The Roll Of Toilet Paper I Was Handed At Check-In

In December, Insider's Laura Casado spent a night at the worst-rated hotel in New York, the Bowery Grand Hotel.

[Laura Casado/Insider]

I've lived in New York for several years, and enjoy checking out different hotels around the city to find places to recommend to family and friends who visit.

There are thousands of accommodations options, and I always recommend top-rated places to stay, but I recently started to grow curious: What would it be like to stay in one of the city's most poorly-rated hotels?

I decided to give it a shot, and after searching on Google Reviews, I booked a stay at one hotel that ranked the lowest among properties with at least 120 reviews. This was the The Bowery Grand Hotel, which was given 2.3 out of 5 stars on Google by former guests, as of February 17.

Since I'd read the negative reviews before arriving, I wasn't expecting five-star service, but there were still parts of the stay that surprised me.

The hotel was in a convenient location in Manhattan, but the entrance wasn't as easy for me to spot from the street as other hotels.

[The Bowery Grand Hotel was above a lighting shop. Laura Casado/Insider]

The Bowery Grand Hotel is located in Manhattan on the Lower East Side, bordering Little Italy and Chinatown, so I thought it would be easy to find since the neighborhood has a grid layout. But when I arrived at the address, I couldn't immediately tell where the entrance to the property was.

Prior to this hotel stay, I hadn't seen a hotel entrance with a lack of signage in this way.

I didn't expect that entering the hotel would require climbing two flights of stairs, and that there would be no elevator.

[The staircase leading up to the hotel lobby. Laura Casado/Insider]

Inside the front door, there was a two-flight set of stairs. At the base of the stairs, there was a door marked "Fire Dept" to the left, but I didn't see an elevator or wheelchair-accessible option.

While I expect walk-ups in apartment buildings like mine, I hadn't encountered this before in a New York City hotel.

The lobby didn't feel like a typical hotel lobby to me, as there was no seating or furniture for guests to rest.

[The lobby of the hotel. Laura Casado/Insider]

In most of the hotel lobbies I've been in, guests are greeted by a comfortable waiting area, inviting seating to rest, and in some I've even seen complimentary espresso machines.

At the Bowery Grand, the hotel lobby was a long and narrow room. Looking around, I was surprised that there wasn't any seating or furniture, save some trash bins and storage cabinets.

There was $20 deposit required for my room key, which isn't something I've experienced at other hotels.

[I gave the front desk clerk a $20 cash deposit for my key. Laura Casado/Insider]

The clerk at the front desk told me to leave a $20 deposit for my room key. This wasn't something I'd experienced at other hotels, even budget hostels, so I thought it was unusual.

The clerk gave me some toilet paper to use for the shared bathrooms, and carrying it back and forth to my room was something I hadn't experienced before at a hotel.

[There was no toilet paper in the communal bathrooms, but the hotel clerk gave me a full roll. Laura Casado/Insider]

During check-in in the lobby, the hotel clerk gave me a few feet of toilet paper from a roll behind the desk. I later realized why when I saw that there was no toilet paper in the shared bathrooms.

When I passed by the lobby later in the evening on my way to go to bed, the clerk called me over, and gave me a new roll. I thought this was nice because it was offered without me having to ask.

My room took me by surprise the most. It was much smaller than I expected — even for NYC — and had no windows.

[My bed and room at Bowery Grand Hotel. Laura Casado/Insider]

My single-night stay cost $95 through booking on Expedia in December, and as of February, rooms are available for around $51 a night. I booked a private room for my stay, as the hotel's shared rooms were men-only.

I wasn't expecting anything fancy, but I was surprised by just how small my room was and that it had very few frills.

To read more about Laura Casado's experience at the Bowery Grand Hotel, New York's worst-rated hotel, click here.