I Spent 7 Nights On A Celebrity Millennium Cruise To Alaska — See Inside My Concierge Suite With A Luxurious Bathroom And Balcony

I went on a seven-night cruise to Alaska and stayed in a concierge-class room with a balcony.

[This was by far the chicest stateroom I've stayed in during a cruise. Elizabeth Aquino]

This past summer, my family of six took a cruise to Alaska on the Celebrity Millennium.

We departed from Vancouver, Canada, and sailed to various cities in Alaska including Ketchikan, Icy Strait Point, Juneau, and Skagway.

I was surprised by how modern and chic the stateroom felt, especially compared to other ships I've cruised on before.

Our room was part of the concierge class, which meant we were assigned a stateroom attendant who serviced our room twice a day.

[Our room after the attendant split the king bed into two twins. Elizabeth Aquino]

Our room came with an attendant, who was super friendly and serviced our room. They even folded our clothes for us on days when we left them on our bed in a rush.

I was also surprised by some of the services offered to guests in the concierge class. We had an enhanced room-service breakfast menu, upgraded toiletries, and, by request, we could have sparkling wine delivered to us by the stateroom attendant.

We could also request three different kinds of pillows from the ship's pillow menu. I chose to keep the standard pillows.

We had a living-room area and a spacious balcony, so we never felt cramped in our cabin.

[My sister and I spent so much time on our balcony. Elizabeth Aquino]

I liked being able to slide open the door and get fresh air. It felt like a luxury, especially on days when I felt seasick from the waves rocking the boat.

We also ordered room-service breakfast every morning to eat on our balcony or in the living-room area. The living-room area, just behind the balcony door, had a small couch and an L-shaped table.

We also had our own mini fridge stocked with snacks and beverages.

[The stuff in our fridge was not free. Elizabeth Aquino]

We had to pay per item opened, which we didn't realize until after we started picking up the tiny bottles of vodka, chips, and granola bars.

I wish there'd been a clearer sign noting that these items cost extra.

The bathroom was small, but we were impressed by the ample storage and counter space.

[The bathroom was bigger than I expected. Elizabeth Aquino]

This was definitely not your typical cruise-ship bathroom.

The marble walls, wood shelving, and well-lit mirror really helped make this bathroom feel like one from a luxury resort.

