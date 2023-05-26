I Rely On Trader Joe's For Easy-To-Prepare Meals And Snacks For 2. Here Are The 17 Staples I Swear By.

Melissa Curtin has been grocery shopping at Trader Joe's for as long as she can remember.

I've frequented many Trader Joe's across Southern California as I believe the chain's prices are better compared to local grocery stores of similar quality. Plus the chain's changing seasonal items always make me excited to eat and cook something new.

Recently, my husband and I didn't have a kitchen for close to a year due to extensive renovations in our home. During that time, we cooked with a Weber grill (with a griddle) in our backyard, used a refrigerator we plugged in outside, and washed dishes in a utility sink in our garage. I often prepared meals on top of our washer and dryer.

It wasn't ideal, but we quickly developed a solid list of grocery staples from Trader Joe's that prioritized simple and convenient recipes, snacks, and meals.

I make healthy meals with Norwegian farm-raised salmon fillets.

[Salmon fillets can be cooked on a grill. Melissa Curtin]

I used to only buy wild-caught salmon but I think Trader Joe's farm-raised Atlantic salmon has a far superior fresh taste and is moister and flakier.

Cooking the salmon is simple — all we do is squeeze on some lemon juice, sprinkle on salt and pepper, and pop the fillets on the grill with the skin side down for a few minutes. Sometimes I make an easy dipping sauce for it using Greek yogurt, dill, and salt.

Trader Joe's bool kogi can be the star of a meal.

[Bool kogi is grilled beef. Melissa Curtin]

I use the Korean-inspired sesame-marinated bool kogi as a main dish.

The meat is tender and juicy with a sweet-savory taste similar to the "fire meat" found at a Korean BBQ restaurant.

Since the beef is already seasoned and marinated, all you have to do is fire the meat up on the grill and slice. It's perfect on a salad or in a sandwich.

I make sandwiches with shaved beef steak.

[Trader Joe's shaved beef steak makes for a great sandwich. Melissa Curtin]

I really like the shaved beef from Trader Joe's and I use it to make steak-and-cheese sandwiches that remind me of my East Coast roots.

To make, grill half a diced yellow onion, then add the shaved meat to the grill. The meat only needs about five minutes or less to cook if you keep moving it around. Top the meat with Trader Joe's shredded Swiss and Gruyere or Trader Joe's sliced provolone and let it melt.

Finally, toast ciabatta rolls on the grill with some butter and stuff them with your filling. The whole package of meat makes about four stuffed sandwiches.

Trader Joe's Argentinian red shrimp are the best for quesadillas.

[Trader Joe's Argentinian red shrimp tastes better than some lobster I've had. Melissa Curtin]

The shrimp are already peeled, deveined, and tail-free so you only have to defrost them ahead of time and grill. We often use the shrimp to make easy quesadillas.

Just grill thinly chopped garlic and onions in butter, then add shrimp. Cook the protein on both sides for four to five minutes. Then, pop a tortilla on the grill and throw shredded cheese inside.

Once the cheese starts to melt, toss five or six shrimp into the quesadilla. Fold in half, then grill each side for a few minutes. Serve with sour cream.

Trader Joe's salad with BBQ-flavored chicken is our favorite when we're in a rush.

[Trader Joe's salad with BBQ-flavored chicken is so easy to prepare. Melissa Curtin]

Our favorite Trader Joe's grab-and-go salad when we have no time to prepare a meal is the variety with BBQ-flavored chicken.

The tortilla strips, corn, black beans, spicy chicken, and Monterey Jack combine to create a delicious medley. I think the combo of barbecue sauce and ranch that comes with the salad can be overwhelming, though, so use your toppers in moderation.