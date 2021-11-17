easy fixes
IPhone Touchscreen Not Working? 5 Ways To Fix It
- If your iPhone's touchscreen is not working, first try to force-restart the phone.
- Next, make sure your touchscreen is clean and dry so it can sense your fingertips.
- Then remove cases or screen protectors that may be interfering with the touchscreen.
