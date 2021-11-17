Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

IPhone Touchscreen Not Working? 5 Ways To Fix It
If your iPhone's touchscreen is not working, try to force-restart the phone. After rebooting it, the screen is likely to work again.

Key Details

  • If your iPhone's touchscreen is not working, first try to force-restart the phone.
  • Next, make sure your touchscreen is clean and dry so it can sense your fingertips.
  • Then remove cases or screen protectors that may be interfering with the touchscreen.

