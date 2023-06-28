I Paid $400 To Stay Overnight In A Transparent Plastic Bubble In The Middle Of A Forest In Iceland. It Was The Highlight Of My Trip.

Insider's Talia Lakritz has done some pretty unusual things in the name of journalism, from staying in a Dolly Parton-themed RV to sampling vintage Jell-O recipes from a '50s cookbook. Still, spending the night in a plastic bubble in the middle of the woods in Iceland is definitely up there as one of the more adventurous tasks she has undertaken.

Whether it's to see the northern lights in the wintertime or the midnight sun during Icelandic summers, Buubble by Airmango offers guests the chance to sleep in transparent bubbles with unobstructed views of the sky at two different locations in Iceland.

I visited Buubble by Airmango's Golden Circle location in June. I wasn't sure quite what to expect, but it ended up being the highlight of my trip.

On a recent trip to Iceland, I spent a night at Buubble by Airmango, a bubble hotel in Hrosshagi located along Iceland's Golden Circle.

[Buubble by Airmango in Iceland. Talia Lakritz/Insider]

The Golden Circle is a 140-mile route that loops along famous tourist sites such as the Gullfoss waterfall, Thingvellir National Park, and the Geysir geothermal area.

I paid 54,900 ISK, or $403.85, for one night in a transparent plastic bubble in the middle of a forest.

[The view from the bed inside my bubble. Talia Lakritz/Insider]

Buubble by Airmango, also known as The 5 Million Star Hotel, has two locations: one on Iceland's south coast, and the one I visited in Hrosshagi. The company also offers winter and summer tours.

The clear bubbles offer views of the northern lights in the wintertime and Iceland's midnight sun during the summer months of 24-hour daylight.

I was pleasantly surprised to find that my bubble for the night was heated and had electricity, but I felt exposed by the lack of privacy.

[My bubble. Talia Lakritz/Insider]

My bubble felt warm and cozy — I didn't end up needing the additional blankets provided as temperatures dropped to the 40s and 50s. It also featured a small lamp and power strip.

While the woods offered some cover, I could still see the parking lot and other bubbles from my bed, so I wished the bubbles came with some sort of optional cover.

Despite Iceland's consistent ranking as the safest country in the world, I was nervous about sleeping in a clear bubble that didn't lock in the middle of the woods.

[Like a tent, the entrance to my bubble was a zipper. Talia Lakritz/Insider]

Iceland has consistently been ranked the safest country in the world by the Global Peace Index since it began ranking countries in 2008.

I felt more comfortable in my bubble after spending time getting to know the other guests at the hotel. They no longer felt like complete strangers. Even so, I locked my valuables in my car for some peace of mind.

I was also thankful that I didn't have to worry about bears the way I would in upstate New York, which is near to where I live in the US, since they're not native to Iceland.

As I settled into my exceptionally comfortable bed surrounded by beautiful wilderness, I surrendered myself to the experience and was able to appreciate my surroundings.

[Settling in for the night. Talia Lakritz/Insider]

The experience reminded me of sleeping in a blanket fort in the living room or camping out in my backyard as a child. Tucked under the covers, I watched clouds pass overhead and felt like I was having an epic sleepover.