I’m a Twitter Employee Who Was at the All-Hands Meeting After Elon Musk Bought the Company. I’m Not Freaking Out Like Everyone Else.
"Musk's a determinate optimist and a hardened pragmatist," the employee said. They continued, "He's a boss who understands the product."

The Lede

This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with a machine-learning engineer at Twitter who was present at yesterday's all-hands meeting where Parag Agarwal, Twitter's CEO, addressed employees on Elon Musk's purchase of the company. They wished to remain anonymous in order to speak freely about their situation.

Key Details

  • They described the tense atmosphere among the company's employees but said Musk's takeover could be a good thing because he's pragmatic and understands the product.
  • Agarwal had to answer for legitimate concerns during the all-hands meeting, they say.
  • Mostly, they hope people will calm down.

