which is your fave?
I'm A Travel Writer Who's Been To All 50 States. Here Are The 12 Best Ones To Visit.
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- The writer visited all 50 states by the time she turned 13 — and has been to many of them more than once.
- Hawaii and Alaska are the two best states to visit, and Michigan is serially underrated.
- Wyoming and Montana are must-visits in the American West. Maine is quintessential New England.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
As The Pandemic Raged, At Least 75 Lawmakers Bought And Sold Stock In Companies That Make COVID-19 Vaccines, Treatments, And Tests
At least 75 federal lawmakers held shares of the COVID-19 vaccine makers Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, or Pfizer in 2020, an Insider analysis found.