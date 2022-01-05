off we go
I'm A Solo Shopper At Costco On A Budget. Here Are 15 Of The Best Items To Buy Right Now.
Submitted by Hannah Williams via insider.com
Key Details
- I shop at Costco for myself — here are some of the best things to snag from the chain right now.
- Frozen fruit, multivitamins, and appliances like the Ninja Foodi blender could be good to grab.
- They even had an exercise bike on offer.
Additional submission from Hannah Williams:
The 15 Best US Cities For Jobs In 2022
WalletHub ranked 182 cities based on job opportunities, employment growth, starting salary, and more to determine where you should launch your career.