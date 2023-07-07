I'm A Dietitian. Here Are My 12 Favorite Things To Buy At Trader Joe's For Quick, Easy Meals

[Trader Joe's spinach tortellini is stuffed with ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmesan cheese. Christine Craven]

I love having warm pasta on nights when I'm too tired to make big meals so Trader Joe's spinach tortellini is the perfect fix, ready in just two to three minutes.

A one-cup serving is a good source of protein, fiber, and iron and only has 230 milligrams of sodium. Add some roasted vegetables on top for a little extra fiber and flavor and this is the perfect lazy-day meal.

[Trader Joe's shrimp seafood burgers can be grilled, baked, or pan-fried. Christine Craven]

Trader Joe's shrimp patties are a super easy way to spice up a classic burger. I like to bake my shrimp burgers but you also have the option to grill or pan-fry them.

The burgers have a pretty short ingredient list and contain only 210 milligrams of sodium, leaving room for tons of toppings and condiments. I like to pair a patty with tomato and lettuce on top of a whole-wheat bun for some extra fiber.

[Trader Joe's blueberry waffles are a super easy breakfast option. Christine Craven]

Combat the urge to skip breakfast with Trader Joe's frozen blueberry waffles. The waffles are an easy grab-and-go option on mornings when it feels like it's too much effort to cook.

With a relatively low amount of added sugars and whey protein added to the mix, I think Trader Joe's waffles are a great way to start the day. I like adding some peanut butter and chopped-up fruit for extra protein and fiber so I'm energized the whole morning.

[Trader Joe's Italian-style meatballs come frozen and are fully cooked. Christine Craven]

Fully cooked and frozen foods are always the easiest to have on hand and Trader Joe's Italian-style meatballs are no exception. They're fully cooked so they're even microwave friendly for those who don't have an oven or stovetop.

Of course, the Italian-style meatballs are perfect to add protein to pasta dishes but I also like to use them for sandwiches and soups.

[Trader Joe's spatchcocked lemon-rosemary chicken is full of flavor. Christine Craven]

I love to keep Trader Joe's marinated chicken in my fridge for quick dinners. Having an already-prepped chicken saves me some time and energy for lazy-day meals.

I typically pop Trader Joe's spatchcocked lemon-rosemary chicken in the oven with some potatoes and zucchini for a balanced meal of protein, starch, and vegetables on one tray.

[Trader Joe's steamed lentils are the perfect base for a soup. Christine Craven]

Fiber- and protein-rich lentils are a great ingredient to base any meal around. Trader Joe's steamed lentils have just a bit of seasoning so they're not overloaded with sodium and can be enjoyed hot or cold.

I love using them for a classic lentil soup but you can also add them to salads or wraps.