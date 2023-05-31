I'm A 25-Year-Old Single Woman Who Always Shops At Trader Joe's For Groceries. Here Are 15 Products I Could Never Live Without.

Insider's Erin McDowell has been shopping at Trader Joe's for over three years now, and there are a few of the grocery chain's products that she keeps going back for every week, she writes.

I find that not only am I able to shop at Trader Joe's for all of my weekly groceries, but I'm also able to stay within my budget as a young single person living in New York City.

Many of the chain's prepared dinners also get me through multiple weeknight meals, and I've also found snacks that I simply can't go without.

Here's what I buy almost every week at Trader Joe's as a single person.

For breakfast, I find that I can't go wrong with the chain's everything bagels.

[Trader Joe's everything bagels. Erin McDowell/Insider]

Despite living in New York City, a place famous for its many bagel shops, I don't mind popping one of Trader Joe's everything bagels in the toaster for a quick and affordable breakfast.

The bagels are fluffy and have just the right amount of garlic flavor. Plus, for only $2.49, you can't beat the price for six bagels.

I pair the bagels with the onion-and-chive cream cheese from Trader Joe's.

[Trader Joe's onion-and-chive cream cheese. Erin McDowell/Insider]

This $1.99 cream-cheese spread is perfectly thick, smooth, creamy, and flavorful.

The wine-country chicken salad is my go-to product for quick and easy lunches.

[Trader Joe's wine-country chicken salad. Erin McDowell/Insider]

Among the products I always pick up when I stop by Trader Joe's is the grocery chain's wine-country chicken salad, which retails for $4.99.

It's made with white chicken meat, cranberries, and pecans, and has just the right amount of sweetness offset by the savory flavors of the seasoned chicken. I think it also has a great mayonnaise ratio, which makes it spreadable while still being chunky enough.

One of my recent go-to dinners has been the chain's shawarma chicken thighs.

[Trader Joe's shawarma chicken thighs. Erin McDowell/Insider]

I only tried these chicken thighs for the first time a month ago, but they've since become an item that I pick up regularly. Each package, which contains between four and five pieces of chicken, costs $6.99.

I've tried roasting them in the oven and cooking them on a grill, and I've been impressed with their intense, borderline-spicy flavor with both methods. The shawarma chicken thighs are extremely well-seasoned and come already marinated to cut back on any extra prep. In my own cooking, I've found they work well in salads or with potatoes or corn, or with Mediterranean-inspired foods like pita, hummus, and tzatziki.

For a late-night snack or lunch, I love popping a few of Trader Joe's mini chicken tacos in my air fryer.

[Trader Joe's mini chicken tacos. Erin McDowell/Insider]

Trader Joe's mini chicken tacos are made with corn tortillas, chicken meat, and roasted green salsa made with tomatillos, jalapeños, and green bell peppers. A package of 24 mini tacos retails for $5.99.

While you can make them in the oven, I find it's easier to toss them in the air fryer for around 8 minutes at 370-degrees Fahrenheit.