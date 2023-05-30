I Lost My Passport, Missed My Flight Home And Spent Six Hours At Bangkok's Airport — Here's How I Killed Time

Insider's Marielle Descalsota travels to Bangkok every year and has always had smooth journeys. But on her most recent visit, she lost her passport and missed her flight back home.

[The author missed her flight back to Singapore from Suvarnabhumi Airport. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

In April, I was scheduled to fly to Singapore from Bangkok on Scoot, a low-cost airline, at 3:40 p.m. Being familiar with Bangkok's main airport, Suvarnabhumi, I arrived around two hours before my flight — which is in line with the advice offered by many airlines.

As I lined up to check in, I realized that my passport was missing. After searching all of my bags and pockets, my mind began to speed through all of the places I had visited before hopping in a car to the airport — my hotel in Wattana, a Filipino restaurant on Sukhumvit Road, and, finally, a money changer in Pathum Wan.

That's when I realized that the staff at the money changer didn't return my passport, which had been collected for security reasons. I quickly called up the money changer — luckily I had held on to the receipt, where the number was clearly noted. I felt embarrassed and frustrated to have forgotten my passport.

The staff acknowledged that they indeed had my passport, and told me they would travel from Pathum Wan to the airport to hand it back to me. The 24-mile journey, with Bangkok traffic, takes around an hour. I was still hopeful that I could get on the flight, but chances were slim as Scoot closed the check-in counter an hour before the departure time.

The staff from the money changer arrived at Suvarnabhumi an hour later, but the check-in counter had already closed.

[The flight information display at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

I had two options: to stay in Bangkok for the rest of the week until I could get a cheap flight home, or to hop on the soonest available flight back to Singapore. I chose the latter.

I looked for the next scheduled flights to Singapore on the information deck, and decided to book the 9:20 p.m. flight — around six hours after my original flight was supposed to depart.

I had several hours to kill before the check-in gates would open. As I wasn't in a transit area, there wasn't a lounge where I could wait for my flight.

[The author's meals at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

My phone battery was running low at this point — I had around 30% to last me until I arrived in Singapore — so I decided to explore the airport. Suvarnabhumi was packed with people traveling in and out of Bangkok that day, and there were few available seats at the airport.

I made a stop at Magic Food Point, a small food court filled with stalls serving authentic food from provinces around Thailand, from Thai-style Hainanese chicken rice and meat broths to Thai omelets and fresh fruit. I settled on the tom yum pork noodle soup, which was spicy, hot, and sour, for just 80 baht, or $2.30. It tasted just as good as the ones I'd eaten from street stalls in Bangkok.

While that meal was plenty, I still had time to kill and went for a second dinner of Thai basil shrimp with fried egg after arriving at the departure hall, and it was super tasty too. I was so impressed with the food at Suvarnabhumi that on future trips, I would consider intentionally arriving early at the airport to feast before flying off.

Right outside the food court was an outdoor park and garden. I spent an hour in the park, watching the sunset fade over the buildings.

[The courtyard park at Suvarnabhumi Airport. Marielle Descalsota/Insider]

The outdoor park came as a pleasant surprise. It was serene and full of greenery, unlike the rest of the airport. There were lush trees, a field of white grass flowers, and conical-shaped structures in the middle of the park.

It was already around 6:30 p.m., which meant that I was right on time for a view of the gorgeous sunset. I felt like I was in a nature park in Bangkok, rather than right outside the airport, save for the occasional sounds of planes flying overhead.