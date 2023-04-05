Popular
News Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

'Special skills'

Rachel Bernstein
Rachel Bernstein via businessinsider.com
I Lied On My Résumé To Get A Better-Paying Job — And I Think Others Should Do The Same
Should you lie on your résumé? A 37-year-old in accounting did, and now they make more money, live a happier life, and advise others to do the same.

The Lede

Ever lied on your résumé? You're not alone. Insider recently spoke to an accounting employee who lied on their résumé to get their current job.

Key Details

  • After spending 18 months to stay with their daughter, the job seeker knew they had to find a way to fill the gap.
  • They lied about work experience and software proficiency.
  • "I'm glad I lied on my résumé," they said. "It's made a world of a difference in my quality of life."
Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories