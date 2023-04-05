'Special skills'
I Lied On My Résumé To Get A Better-Paying Job — And I Think Others Should Do The Same
The Lede
Ever lied on your résumé? You're not alone. Insider recently spoke to an accounting employee who lied on their résumé to get their current job.
Key Details
- After spending 18 months to stay with their daughter, the job seeker knew they had to find a way to fill the gap.
- They lied about work experience and software proficiency.
- "I'm glad I lied on my résumé," they said. "It's made a world of a difference in my quality of life."