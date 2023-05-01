no waffling here
'I Got A Job As A Waffle House Server That Pays $2.92 An Hour, And Now Realize Why There's A Labor Shortage'
The Lede
During a roadtrip, Amanda Claypool noticed that a number of roadside eateries were looking for part-time workers. After becoming curious about the food service industry, she landed a job at Waffle House and was shocked at the cost of employment.
Key Details
- Amanda Claypool started working at Waffle House once a week to try and understand the labor shortage.
- Claypool was shocked when she realized Waffle House charged her $3.15 per shift for a "meal credit."
- She enjoys working at Waffle House, but says she's glad it isn't the source of her livelihood.