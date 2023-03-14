'I Flew Round Trip To Hawaii For Only $300 During Off-Season. Here Are The Pros And Cons Of Visiting In The Fall'

I booked a $300 round-trip ticket to Maui in September, which falls in the island's off-season.

[I traveled to Maui for the first time in late September. Teaghan Skulszki]

When I decided to visit Hawaii for the first time in late September, my round-trip ticket from Los Angeles to Maui cost a little over $300, a deal I couldn't pass up. I went for eight days with no real plans or reservations.

However, I wondered if going during the off-season meant I'd miss out on some of the islands' quintessential experiences.

These were the best and worst parts about visiting Hawaii outside of peak season.

Even in the fall, Hawaii has incredible beach weather.

[I was able to get a lounge chair without having to battle other tourists. Teaghan Skulszki]

The weather in Hawaii is pretty consistent year-round, and its plumerias are a far cry from the red, orange, and yellow leaves I'm used to seeing during fall in other parts of the country.

My time on Maui landed in a sweet spot between the rainy season, which extends from October to March, and the dry season, which extends from April to September.

There was plenty of wildlife, and I caught glimpses of multiple octopuses when I snorkeled.

[I saw a ton of wildlife on Maui during my trip. Teaghan Skulszki]

Octopuses weren't on my radar before I arrived on Maui, but they were the animal I saw the most frequently during my trip. Every time I snorkeled in bays, I saw them blending into coral crevices, gliding across the ocean floor, or ejecting cloudy ink.

I had the most memorable sightings in Makena State Park and Kapalua Bay. I didn't realize how rare it was to spot octopuses until a local told me they barely ever do.

I had no trouble making dining reservations at popular Maui restaurants.

[I ordered beer-battered mussels soaked in a coconut curry and enjoyed homemade focaccia. Teaghan Skulszki]

Because there were fewer tourist crowds in September, I had a relatively easy time getting tables at restaurants.

I was able to secure a reservation at Fleetwood's on Front St., musician Mick Fleetwood's American restaurant. The waitress put us on the rooftop, where we enjoyed a clear view of Lahaina Harbor, and told us we were sitting at Fleetwood's favorite table.

On the downside, the humpback whales had already migrated away in September, so I didn't get to see them.

[If I come back in the winter, I'll definitely try to see some humpback whales in their natural habitat. Teaghan Skulszki]

Hawaii's biodiversity is unlike anything I've seen anywhere else. When I dreamed of sightseeing on the islands, humpback whales, known as koholas in Hawaiian, were always the first thing that popped into my mind.

These mammals migrate from Alaska's glacial waters to the Hawaiian islands between November and May. If you take a guided tour during that time period, you might catch a glimpse of them.

