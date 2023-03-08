Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships More

just plane incredible

I Flew On The World's Only All-Business Class Airline And It Felt Like Flying On A Private Jet Across The Atlantic

Theresa Merkel
Theresa Merkel
I Flew On The World's Only All-Business Class Airline And It Felt Like Flying On A Private Jet Across The Atlantic
French boutique airline La Compagnie flies a pair of Airbus A321neo jets between the US and Europe. It is the only all-business class carrier in the world.
· 372 reads

French boutique airline La Compagnie is the only all-business class carrier in the world — Insider's Taylor Rains tried the unique service.

[A La Compagnie Airbus A321neo. Thomas Pallini/Insider]

The company flies between New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport and Paris and Milan year-round, as well as seasonally to Nice, France.

In an interview with Insider in 2019, cofounder and former EVP of La Compagnie, Jean-Charles Perino, said the business model is intended to split the difference between expensive business class seats and cheaper economy seats.

I've been wanting to try the all-business-class airline for years and was finally able to check it off my bucket list in February. Here's what it was like flying from Paris to Newark.

I was immediately impressed by the look of the cabin — the aesthetic was elegant and the baby blue color scheme was soothing.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]

The lounger came will all the usual bells and whistles I look for when I fly business class and plenty of leg space thanks to the 62 inches of pitch in most seats.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]

La Compagnie says it prides itself on its in-flight cuisine, which is made in partnership with guest chefs, like Michelin-starred chefs David Toutain and Franco Sampogna.

Sampogna, who is from Brazil but has a New York City restaurant called Frevo, was onboard my flight to serve his course — blanquette of scallops and cauliflower topped with truffles.

[I am continuously impressed by most airline business-class meals, but this dish hit it out of the park. Taylor Rains/Insider]

In addition to the main dish, I was also given an appetizer, which was a delicious salmon salad with sesame, lemon, and trout eggs. A spokesperson for La Compagnie told Insider that the food is prepared within 24 hours of the flights — much sooner to takeoff than the 48-72 hours on most other airlines.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]

I thought the crew was extremely professional and attentive during the meal service. Because the plane is so small, Perino said flight attendants often know passengers by name: "That's something that the big guys could not do."

[Chef Franco Sampogna with the flight attendants. Taylor Rains/Insider]

I decided to take a nap around three hours into the flight, and I slept great thanks to the privacy of the cocoon, the padded lie-flat bed, and the plush, warm linens.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]

To see more photos of Taylor Rains' experience on La Compagnie's all-business class carrier service, head to Insider.

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Insider Stories