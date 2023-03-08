I Flew On The World's Only All-Business Class Airline And It Felt Like Flying On A Private Jet Across The Atlantic

French boutique airline La Compagnie is the only all-business class carrier in the world — Insider's Taylor Rains tried the unique service.

[A La Compagnie Airbus A321neo. Thomas Pallini/Insider]

The company flies between New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport and Paris and Milan year-round, as well as seasonally to Nice, France.

In an interview with Insider in 2019, cofounder and former EVP of La Compagnie, Jean-Charles Perino, said the business model is intended to split the difference between expensive business class seats and cheaper economy seats.

I've been wanting to try the all-business-class airline for years and was finally able to check it off my bucket list in February. Here's what it was like flying from Paris to Newark.

I was immediately impressed by the look of the cabin — the aesthetic was elegant and the baby blue color scheme was soothing.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]

The lounger came will all the usual bells and whistles I look for when I fly business class and plenty of leg space thanks to the 62 inches of pitch in most seats.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]

La Compagnie says it prides itself on its in-flight cuisine, which is made in partnership with guest chefs, like Michelin-starred chefs David Toutain and Franco Sampogna.

Sampogna, who is from Brazil but has a New York City restaurant called Frevo, was onboard my flight to serve his course — blanquette of scallops and cauliflower topped with truffles.

[I am continuously impressed by most airline business-class meals, but this dish hit it out of the park. Taylor Rains/Insider]

In addition to the main dish, I was also given an appetizer, which was a delicious salmon salad with sesame, lemon, and trout eggs. A spokesperson for La Compagnie told Insider that the food is prepared within 24 hours of the flights — much sooner to takeoff than the 48-72 hours on most other airlines.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]

I thought the crew was extremely professional and attentive during the meal service. Because the plane is so small, Perino said flight attendants often know passengers by name: "That's something that the big guys could not do."

[Chef Franco Sampogna with the flight attendants. Taylor Rains/Insider]

I decided to take a nap around three hours into the flight, and I slept great thanks to the privacy of the cocoon, the padded lie-flat bed, and the plush, warm linens.

[Taylor Rains/Insider]

